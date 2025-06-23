This announcement comes in the wake of social media speculation earlier this month, alleging that the Oman players had not received their rightful earnings following the global tournament, held across the United States and the Caribbean in 2024

Oman's Mehran Khan (2R), captain Aqib Ilyas (L), Ayaan Khan and Pratik Athavale celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh during T20 WC 2024 (Pic: AFP)

Oman Cricket on Monday issued a public statement via social media, confirming that the prize money earned by the national team, including all players and support staff, during the T20 World Cup 2024 will be disbursed in full by July 2025.

This announcement comes in the wake of social media speculation earlier this month, alleging that the Oman players had not received their rightful earnings following the global tournament, held across the United States and the Caribbean in 2024.

In its official communication, Oman Cricket clarified that the delay in payment was 'procedural' in nature and tied to standard post-event formalities required by the International Cricket Council (ICC). These formal clarifications are typically expected after the conclusion of major global events.

“The OC board's decision follows various emergency meetings convened over the last 8 months on this topic. The board reiterated that the delay in disbursement was procedural, dependent on formal post-event clarifications from the ICC, which are typically received after global tournaments,” read the statement from Oman Cricket.

The situation escalated in October 2024 when 11 senior cricketers, including then-captain Aqib Ilyas and former skipper Zeeshan Maqsood, withdrew from national duty just hours before the team was set to begin its campaign in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Muscat.

In response, the Oman Cricket Board held two emergency meetings and subsequently made the decision to terminate the central contracts of the 11 players involved. These players were also barred from participating in both national and domestic competitions.

The players who faced action included Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Pratik Athavale, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah, Naseem Khushi, and Khalid Kail.

Oman Cricket defended its decision by citing a clear breach of contractual obligations. The board emphasised that its chairman, Pankaj Khimji, and other officials had kept the players informed about the payment process.

“The players had every right to seek clarity, and we were transparent about the timelines involved. But to walk out at the last moment -- just hours before representing the nation -- was not only irresponsible, but it was also an insult to the entire team, the coaching staff, the board, and most importantly, the nation they were supposed to serve,” said Khimji in a statement.

The board also condemned external influence on the players. “It is evident that the players were heavily influenced and misled by external voices -- particularly the WCA -- which encouraged them to abandon their duties under the guise of advocacy. What happened was not protest, but provocation,” Khimji added.