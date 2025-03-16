On this day | Century of centuries: The making of Sachin Tendulkar’s greatest record

Tendulkar’s cricketing legacy is unparalleled, and his 100th international century remains one of the sport’s most iconic milestones

Over the course of Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious career, he shattered records and set benchmarks that remain unmatched. However, among his countless achievements, one stands above all, the historic milestone of 100 international centuries.

On this day in 2012, during the Asia Cup, the cricketing world witnessed an unforgettable moment as the ‘Master Blaster’ reached the unprecedented feat against Bangladesh.

Tendulkar’s cricketing legacy is unparalleled, and his 100th international century remains one of the sport’s most iconic milestones. After a year-long wait, the moment finally arrived in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2012. Opening the innings alongside Gautam Gambhir, Tendulkar stood resilient even after his partner’s early dismissal, forging crucial partnerships with Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the batting maestro proved why he was still a force to be reckoned with. Displaying his trademark finesse and composure, Tendulkar played a patient yet masterful knock of 114 runs off 147 balls. His 49th ODI hundred also marked his 100th international ton.

Despite Tendulkar’s heroics and strong contributions from Kohli and Raina, India’s bowling unit faltered in defending the total. Bangladesh, having won the toss and opted to bowl first, executed a flawless chase.

Though India managed an early breakthrough by dismissing Nazimuddin, the bowlers struggled to contain the Bangladeshi batters. Tamim Iqbal, Jahurul Islam, Nasir Hossain, and Shakib Al Hasan all played instrumental roles in their team's pursuit of victory. While Praveen Kumar claimed three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took one each, Bangladesh’s clinical batting display secured them a stunning five-wicket victory.

Even in defeat, Tendulkar’s achievement stood as a testament to his greatness. Scoring 100 centuries in international cricket is a feat that remains unmatched, a benchmark of consistency, dedication, and sheer brilliance.