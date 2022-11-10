One knockout tie won’t define players: Rohit Sharma

Rohit has struggled to make a substantial contribution in India’s total while competing in knockout games at the ICC events over the years.

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

India skipper Rohit Sharma understands the criticism about his underwhelming numbers in crunch games, but would not appreciate if he or any other player is defined by failure in an odd high-stakes game.

Rohit has struggled to make a substantial contribution in India’s total while competing in knockout games at the ICC events over the years.

He managed just 29 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 World T20 final and a mere 34 against Australia in the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final.

He scored 43 against the West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final and could not even open his account against Pakistan in 2017 Champions Trophy title clash.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit’s contribution was just 1.

Asked if such below par performance in important matches bothers him, Rohit was not amused.

“Not just me, but all the players, what they’ve done in their entire career, one knockout game doesn’t define them,” Rohit said he gears up to lead India in T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

