Pacer Umesh Yadav still hopeful of an India win

Umesh Yadav is ecstatic after claiming the wicket of Australia’s Cameron Green yesterday. Pic/AFP

Australia need only 76 runs to complete a memorable Test win in India, but the wicked nature of the pitch has kept the home team pacer Umesh Yadav hopeful going into Day Three.

Fourteen wickets fell on the opening day while 16 batters got out on Thursday. The pitch is offering plenty of turn and uneven bounce has also made the batters’ job harder.

Nathan Lyon ran through the Indian batting on Day Two to end with an eight-wicket haul and put his team within touching distance of a rare win in India.

Umesh acknowledged that his team has not put enough runs on the board, but it still has an outside chance. “In cricket anything can happen. We will try our best and bowl tight lines. It is not an easy wicket, whether it is our batters or theirs. It is not easy to step out and hit.

“The ball is keeping low as well, so you can’t be sure about stepping out. “The runs are less, but we will stick to tight lines and push as much as we can,” said Umesh, who did his job with the ball on Thursday morning by providing three wickets.

