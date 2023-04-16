Pakistan overcome Henry's hat-trick to win vs New Zealand

Fast bowler Haris Rauf’s career-best figures of 4-18 on Friday upstaged Matt Henry’s earlier hat-trick as New Zealand got bowled out for 94 with more than four overs to spare—losing their last five wickets for only six runs

New Zealand's Matt Henry delivers a ball during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Pic/AFP

Pakistan celebrated the 100th T20I of its captain Babar Azam with a thumping 88-run win over New Zealand in the first game of their five-match series here.

Rapidly improving young batter Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman made 47 runs each before New Zealand struck in the latter half of the innings on the back of Henry’s hat trick and got Pakistan bowled out for 182 in the final over.

