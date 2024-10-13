Breaking News
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Under-pressure Pakistan to re-use controversial Multan pitch for second Test

Updated on: 13 October,2024 03:59 PM IST  |  Multan
mid-day online correspondent |

The ICC playing conditions allow re-use of a pitch for successive Tests, but it could result in getting a poor rating if the surface does not play well

Sources in the Pakistan camp confirmed the same first Test pitch will be used on Tuesday (Pic: AFP)

Under-pressure Pakistan are set to re-use the controversial Multan pitch used for the first Test against England for the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test starting Tuesday, in a rare move as they seek to level the series.


England scored the fourth-highest Test score of 823-7 to inflict an innings and 47-run defeat on the home side on a pitch severely criticised for its batting-friendly nature. Pakistan scored 556 in their first innings.


Also Read: Retired umpire Aleem Dar’s addition to PCB selection panel draws mixed reactions


Sources in the Pakistan camp confirmed the same first Test pitch will be used on Tuesday. "We have decided to use the same pitch of the first Test and it is watered and being dried for the use," said a source who did not wish to be named. Industrial-sized fans were used at both ends to dry the pitch while both teams practised at the ground on Sunday.

Also Read: Pakistan cricket's glory days a distant memory

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie inspected the pitch and had a lengthy discussion, while England head coach Brendon McCullum also had a long look ahead of the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test. The ICC playing conditions allow re-use of a pitch for successive Tests, but it could result in getting a poor rating if the surface does not play well. Pakistan has a history of flat pitches, with former Australian great Dennis Lillee denouncing a pitch as "bowlers' graveyard" back in 1980.

Two years ago, the Rawalpindi stadium pitch was deemed "below average" by the International Cricket Council, after 1,187 runs were scored in a Pakistan-Australia Test for the loss of only 14 wickets. But the ICC rescinded the one demerit point after the Pakistan Cricket Board appealed against the decision.

(With agency inputs)

pakistan test cricket cricket news sports sports news

