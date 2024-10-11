Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss Australia clash after father’s demise

Breaking News
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss Australia clash after fathers demise

Updated on: 11 October,2024 11:23 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Her father passed away on Thursday morning. Vice-captain Muneeba Ali will lead the side against Australia here on Friday

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will miss the crucial Women’s T20 World Cup match against Australia as she is returning home to Karachi following the death of her father.


Her father passed away on Thursday morning. Vice-captain Muneeba Ali will lead the side against Australia here on Friday.


