Pakistan fight back after England set stiff target

Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining. With reverse swing helping the fast bowlers, England derailed Pakistan’s start of 66 without loss with three wickets for just 17 runs

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Pic/AFP

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq hit fighting half-centuries on Sunday to foil England’s seam and pace attack and set up an exciting finish to the second Test in Multan.

Also Read: Confident Pakistan brings down target to 174 in 1st Test

Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining. With reverse swing helping the fast bowlers, England derailed Pakistan’s start of 66 without loss with three wickets for just 17 runs. But Haq (60) and Shakeel (54 not out) led a remarkable fightback during their stand of 108 for the fourth wicket.

Also Read: PAK vs AUS: Imam-ul-Haq impresses with two centuries as Test ends in draw

Brief scores

England 281 & 275 (H Brook 108; A Ahmed 4-120) v Pak 202 & 198-4 (I Haq 60, S Shakeel 54; J Anderson 1-8)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever