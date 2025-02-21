Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:37 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

NZ smashed 320-5 in 50 overs with Pakistan bowled out for 260 in 47. 5 overs

New Zealand's Will O’Rourke (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pic/AFP

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate
The ICC on Thursday fined Pakistan five per cent of their players’ match fee for a slow over-rate in the Champions Trophy defeat to New Zealand here. 


NZ smashed 320-5 in 50 overs with Pakistan bowled out for 260 in 47. 5 overs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


