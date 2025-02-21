NZ smashed 320-5 in 50 overs with Pakistan bowled out for 260 in 47. 5 overs

New Zealand's Will O’Rourke (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pic/AFP

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate

The ICC on Thursday fined Pakistan five per cent of their players’ match fee for a slow over-rate in the Champions Trophy defeat to New Zealand here.

NZ smashed 320-5 in 50 overs with Pakistan bowled out for 260 in 47. 5 overs.

