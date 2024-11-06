'Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide': Short

The longer square boundaries at Melbourne Cricket Ground helped Pakistan to test Australian batters on short-pitch deliveries

Matthew Short. Pic/AFP

Australia opener Matthew Short feels that Pakistan’s tactics of bowling short in the ODI series opener will not work in the second match in Adelaide due to shorter square boundaries.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf got the benefit of bowling short with the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell on successive balls to give hosts a tough time in chasing a modest 204 target until Pat Cummins played a heroic match-winning knock to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The longer square boundaries at Melbourne Cricket Ground helped Pakistan to test Australian batters on short-pitch deliveries. However, the tactic will need an assessment as the venue changes to Adelaide for the second ODI. “We saw Pakistan’s tactics [in Melbourne] bowling pretty short. But I think they may have to change that a little bit at this ground with the shorter square boundaries which are the complete opposite to the ‘G. It’s always a nice ground to bat on,” said Short.

