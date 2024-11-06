Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide Short

'Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide': Short

Updated on: 06 November,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Adelaide
IANS |

The longer square boundaries at Melbourne Cricket Ground helped Pakistan to test Australian batters on short-pitch deliveries

'Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide': Short

Matthew Short. Pic/AFP

'Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide': Short
Australia opener Matthew Short feels that Pakistan’s tactics of bowling short in the ODI series opener will not work in the second match in Adelaide due to shorter square boundaries. 


Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf got the benefit of bowling short with the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell on successive balls to give hosts a tough time in chasing a modest 204 target until Pat Cummins played a heroic match-winning knock to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.


The longer square boundaries at Melbourne Cricket Ground helped Pakistan to test Australian batters on short-pitch deliveries. However, the tactic will need an assessment as the venue changes to Adelaide for the second ODI. “We saw Pakistan’s tactics [in Melbourne] bowling pretty short. But I think they may have to change that a little bit at this ground with the shorter square boundaries which are the complete opposite to the ‘G. It’s always a nice ground to bat on,” said Short.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

