Pakistan need 263 runs to beat England

Pakistan ended the fourth day at 80-2, needing a further 263 runs in a maximum of 90 overs left in the first Test of the three-match series

Pakistan's Ben Stokes (L) celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam (R) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi. Pic/AFP

England pushed its first Test in Pakistan in 17 years to an exciting last-day finish after setting a brave target of 343 runs for the home team on Sunday. Pakistan ended the fourth day at 80-2, needing a further 263 runs in a maximum of 90 overs left in the first Test of the three-match series.

First innings centurion Imam-ul-Haq was not out on 43 while one of four Pakistan debutants, Saud Shakeel, was lucky to be there on 24 after Keaton Jennings couldn’t hold on to a two-handed catch close to the wicket in the penultimate over of the day.

Also Read: Pakistan pile on runs, but England still far ahead

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever