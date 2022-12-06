×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pakistans Haris Rauf ruled out of Test series v England

Pakistan's Haris Rauf ruled out of Test series v England

Updated on: 06 December,2022 11:58 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
IANS |

Top

A grade-II strain in right quad has ruled Haris Rauf out of the Test series against England. The fast bowler underwent an MRI during the first day's play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding

Pakistan's Haris Rauf ruled out of Test series v England

Haris Rauf official Instagram account


A grade-II strain in right quad has ruled Haris Rauf out of the Test series against England. The fast bowler underwent an MRI during the first day's play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding.


The scans and the subsequent assessment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain. Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.



Also read: Would have felt hurt if Pandya or DK hit me for sixes but Kohli is different class: Haris Rauf


England won the first of the three Tests on Monday by 74 runs. The second and third Tests will be played in Multan (Dec 9-13) and Karachi (Dec 17-21).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
pakistan cricket news sports news england

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK