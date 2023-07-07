Breaking News
Pakistan skipper Babar ready to play ‘anyone, anywhere’ in India

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Karachi
AFP |

“Wherever there is cricket, wherever there are matches, we will go and play. We want to perform in every country”

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Pakistan are ready to take on any side at any venue in India during this year’s ODI World Cup, skipper Babar Azam said on Thursday as the team awaited government approval to participate in the tournament. 


Pakistan are drawn to play India at Ahmedabad’s 1,32,000-capacity stadium on October 15. “I am thinking that we are going to play the World Cup—not just against India. As professionals, we have to be ready,” he told a news conference Thursday. 


“Wherever there is cricket, wherever there are matches, we will go and play. We want to perform in every country.”

