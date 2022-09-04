Pakistan wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan: We’ll be brave and calm for India showdown

“Playing India is always a pressure game. The whole world, even beyond Asia, wait for it,” said Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong

Pakistan’s Mohd Rizwan during the Asia Cup match against Hong Kong on Friday. Pic/AP, PTI

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan says his side are striving to stay “brave and calm” for their second clash with India as the arch-rivals prepare for their next Asia Cup showdown on Sunday.

Babar Azam’s team crushed Hong Kong with a 155-run victory on Friday to seal their spot in the final four of the tournament, an entree to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

“Playing India is always a pressure game. The whole world, even beyond Asia, wait for it,” Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong, told reporters on Friday.

“The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm,” added the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Pakistan posted 193-2 and skittled out Hong Kong for a paltry 38 in Sharjah to bounce back from their opening loss to India, who won both their matches in Group A.

“I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, it’s a game of bat and ball,” said Rizwan, 30. “So keep it simple. Yes, it’s a big game and our confidence is high but only hard work is in our hands, as the result is from God.”

