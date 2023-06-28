'Pakistan will do well at ODI World Cup 2023 if players stay fit', assures Akram

“We have a good side...a very good one-day side and are led by one of the modern-day greats in Babar Azam,” Akram told the ICC

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram believes Pakistan have enough quality in their ranks to be a major player at this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Akram was part of the famous team that helped Pakistan claim their only ODI World Cup title at the MCG back in 1992, and the legendary quick thinks a second trophy may come later this year if their best players can stay fit and in form.

Pakistan are led by their No. 1-ranked ODI batter Babar Azam and have an experienced group of players to support him. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman will be among the key batters, while Pakistan can turn to a pace attack that includes Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

“We have a good side...a very good one-day side and are led by one of the modern-day greats in Babar Azam,” Akram told the ICC. “As long as they are fit and as long as they play according to the plan, they will have a chance of doing well in that World Cup because it is played in our type of conditions in India, on the sub-continent,” he said.

Babar has been a model of consistency during that strong run, with the right-hander having scored eight of his 18 ODI centuries since the 2019 tournament to maintain his stranglehold on the premier position in the ODI batting rankings.

Akram is a massive fan of Babar and said he won’t be surprised to see the inspirational Pakistan skipper raise his game even further at the World Cup. “I think he can [get better] as he is the best player we have. The whole country follows him, everything he does. He gets people into the stadium and it doesn’t matter whether it is T20, ODI or Test cricket. In my opinion, he has the most beautiful cover drive in the world,” he said.

