Pakistan’s Azam excited to play ODI series against Australia

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Pakistan batter Babar Azam said his team will try to utilise the upcoming ODI series against Australia as crucial preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025.

“We are looking forward to the Champions Trophy because we have 10-15 ODI matches [to come] and we are trying to do our best to utilise this series and the [other] series. We have a good bunch of players and we are very excited to play here,” said Azam to Fox Sports.

