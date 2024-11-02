Breaking News
Pakistan's Azam excited to play ODI series against Australia

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

We have a good bunch of players and we are very excited to play here,” said Azam to Fox Sports

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Pakistan batter Babar Azam said his team will try to utilise the upcoming ODI series against Australia as crucial preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025. 


“We are looking forward to the Champions Trophy because we have 10-15 ODI matches [to come] and we are trying to do our best to utilise this series and the [other] series. We have a good bunch of players and we are very excited to play here,” said Azam to Fox Sports.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


