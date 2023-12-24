Pakistan’s injury woes continue as Noman Ali is out of Oz series

Ali, who didn’t play in the 360-run defeat in the first Test at Perth last week, underwent surgery for appendicitis in Melbourne on Saturday

Noman Ali

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has become the second player in two days to withdraw from the touring squad for the remainder of the Australia three-Test series due to illness and injury.

Ali, who didn’t play in the 360-run defeat in the first Test at Perth last week, underwent surgery for appendicitis in Melbourne on Saturday.

“Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis,” a Pakistan team statement read. “Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later [on Saturday].”

The latest blow for the tourists comes after fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who took match figures of 5-128 on Test debut in Perth, was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a rib stress fracture and muscle tear on Thursday.

