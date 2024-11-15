Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pant clean bowled twice Kohli plays through pain free zone in Perth match simulation

Pant clean bowled twice, Kohli plays through pain-free zone in Perth match simulation

Updated on: 15 November,2024 04:35 PM IST  |  Perth
mid-day online correspondent

Jaiswal showcased aggression with a belligerent drive, but his intent was curtailed when he edged a ball to the second slip--a recurring theme during the session

Pant clean bowled twice, Kohli plays through pain-free zone in Perth match simulation

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (Pic: @BCCI/X)

Pant clean bowled twice, Kohli plays through pain-free zone in Perth match simulation
India's intra-squad match simulation provided a mix of positives and concerns ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia in Perth.


In overcast conditions at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA), India ramped up preparations for the gruelling opening Test, set to begin next week.


With uncertainty surrounding skipper Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test, KL Rahul opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, according to ESPNcricinfo.


Rahul looked assured during his time at the crease. The experienced batter treaded carefully and handled short balls well until a Prasidh Krishna bouncer struck his elbow, requiring medical attention. The 32-year-old left the field and did not return as India's mainstays had another turn at the crease.

Jaiswal showcased aggression with a belligerent drive, but his intent was curtailed when he edged a ball to the second slip--a recurring theme during the session.

Despite reports of undergoing scans, Virat Kohli appeared in shape, displaying a trademark cover drive. However, on 15, he edged a Mukesh Kumar delivery to the second slip. Kohli later spent about 30 minutes in the nets.

Also Read: India have your numbers, Aus!

Rishabh Pant showed promise in his innings but was visibly jaded after sustaining a groin injury. He was eventually bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy, who emerged as a standout performer.

Shubman Gill started cautiously, scoring 28 before edging a short delivery to gully.

Washington Sundar and Tanush Kotian bowled in tandem as the batting side stood at 106/5 after 28 overs.

India's main batters had another opportunity at the crease, with Jaiswal and Gill initially adopting an aggressive approach before reverting to caution under the watchful eyes of the coaches patrolling the boundary line.

Jaiswal appeared the most comfortable against short-pitched deliveries, both in the match and net sessions. He was more aggressive against the spinners, reaching an unbeaten 52, while Gill anchored the innings with an unbeaten 42.

After the final interval, Kohli and Pant faced a barrage of short deliveries from Prasidh and Nitish. Kohli seemed troubled by a few balls but showed no signs of discomfort, batting for an hour to finish on 30. Pant, in contrast, adopted a proactive approach, stepping down the crease with mixed success before being bowled by Mukesh for the second time that day.

Jurel and Akash Deep returned for the final session as the batting side concluded at 339/8 in 75 overs of match simulation. 

(With agency inputs)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia virat kohli rohit sharma Rishabh Pant test cricket

