‘Pant let team down with stupid shot’: Gavaskar

“Stupid, stupid, stupid. You have got two fielders there and you still go for that [shot].In the situation that India was... you cannot say that that’s your natural game,” said an angry Gavaskar
Rishabh Pant
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday lashed out at Rishabh Pant for his “stupid” shot in a crunch situation during the ongoing Test.
With India desperately looking for a big partnership in the fourth Test against Australia at the MCG, Pant attempted to scoop Scott Boland to fine leg, only to get a leading edge which presented a simple catch to Nathan Lyon standing at third man.
Gavaskar said the south-paw had let the team down when they needed him the most.
