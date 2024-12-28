Breaking News
‘Pant let team down with stupid shot’: Gavaskar

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

“Stupid, stupid, stupid. You have got two fielders there and you still go for that [shot].In the situation that India was... you cannot say that that’s your natural game,” said an angry Gavaskar

Rishabh Pant

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday lashed out at Rishabh Pant for his “stupid” shot in a crunch situation during the ongoing Test.


With India desperately looking for a big partnership in the fourth Test against Australia at the MCG, Pant attempted to scoop Scott Boland to fine leg, only to get a leading edge which presented a simple catch to Nathan Lyon standing at third man.


Gavaskar said the south-paw had let the team down  when they needed him the most.


“Stupid, stupid, stupid. You have got two fielders there and you still go for that [shot].In the situation that India was... you cannot say that that’s your natural game,” said an angry Gavaskar.

