Pant or Karthik? The suspense continues

Rishabh Pant finally got a game in the T20 World Cup when he played against Zimbabwe, but suspense remains if he will keep the wickets against England in the semi-final or Dinesh Karthik will be back in the side.

During the 2019 ODI World Cup, India didn’t have a settled No.4 batter and in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the never-ending debate is about whether Pant should come ahead of Karthik in the playing XI. Rohit Sharma said playing Pant against Zimbabwe was a tactical move, keeping in mind the semi-final, but the skipper was non-committal when asked who will keep the wickets on Thursday.

“What is going to happen tomorrow, I won’t be able to tell you right now,” Rohit said.

