Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pant Players more focussed on IPL but one should always aim for India cap

Pant: Players more focussed on IPL, but one should always aim for India cap

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Pant, who was part of India’s triumphant Champions Trophy squad but did not get a game, made his international debut back in 2017

Pant: Players more focussed on IPL, but one should always aim for India cap

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant feels the lure of the IPL is understandable but budding cricketers should always focus on playing for the country as “everything else” follows thereafter.


Pant, who was part of India’s triumphant Champions Trophy squad but did not get a game, made his international debut back in 2017.


“Since childhood, I had only one dream — to play for India. I never even thought about playing in the IPL. I think today, people are more focused on the IPL. Of course, it’s a great platform, but I believe that if your goal is to play for your country, everything else — including the IPL — will eventually fall into place,” Pant told JioHotstar.

“If you have that bigger mindset, success will follow. I always believed that I would play for India one day, and God has been kind. At 18, I got the opportunity to make my debut,” said the 27-year-old.

Pant is known for flamboyant style of play and some of his trademark shots include a one-handed six with the bat often slipping out of his hands. He explained why that happens frequently.

