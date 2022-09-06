Parents advise Arshdeep Singh to ignore trolls on social media

Arshdeep, 23, could not hold on to the catch offered by Pakistani batsman Asif Ali off Ravi Bishnoi and was the one who bowled the final over in which Pakistan reached their target for a five-wicket win

Arshdeep Singh with his parents Darshan (right), Baljit (left) and sister

India pacer Arshdeep Singh’s parents expected their son to face heavy criticism on social media the moment India lost their Asia Cup 2022 match to Pakistan on Sunday. Arshdeep, 23, could not hold on to the catch offered by Pakistani batsman Asif Ali off Ravi Bishnoi and was the one who bowled the final over in which Pakistan reached their target for a five-wicket win.

Arshdeep’s parents have urged their son to ignore messages circulating on social media. “We have advised him not to pay any attention to such criticism, but concentrate on his next game,” Arshdeep’s mother, Baljit Kaur told mid-day on their return from Dubai.



Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli defends Arshdeep Singh on the drop catch incident

Arshdeep’s father Darshan Singh, mother, sister and uncle were at the ground on Sunday. “We could not stay there longer owing to some emergency work here, but have promised Arshdeep that we will be back for the final. We will watch Tuesday’s match against Sri Lanka on TV.”

While Arshdeep has been trolled on social media, the pacer received support from other quarters. “Arshdeep has received good support not only from his teammates, but Pakistani players as well. When we were in Dubai, the Punjab minister [for education, Gurmeet Singh Hayer] called to extend his support to our son,” Baljit Kaur signed off.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal