Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Mumbai: Allow passengers above 75 to travel for free, demands BJP
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Parents advise Arshdeep Singh to ignore trolls on social media

Parents advise Arshdeep Singh to ignore trolls on social media

Updated on: 06 September,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bipin Dani |

Top

Arshdeep, 23, could not hold on to the catch offered by Pakistani batsman Asif Ali off Ravi Bishnoi and was the one who bowled the final over in which Pakistan reached their target for a five-wicket win

Parents advise Arshdeep Singh to ignore trolls on social media

Arshdeep Singh with his parents Darshan (right), Baljit (left) and sister


India pacer Arshdeep Singh’s parents expected their son to face heavy criticism on social media the moment India lost their Asia Cup 2022 match to Pakistan on Sunday.  Arshdeep, 23, could not hold on to the catch offered by Pakistani batsman Asif Ali off Ravi Bishnoi and was the one who bowled the final over in which Pakistan reached their target for a five-wicket win. 


Arshdeep’s parents have urged their son to ignore messages circulating on social media. “We have advised him not to pay any attention to such criticism, but concentrate on his next game,” Arshdeep’s mother, Baljit Kaur told mid-day on their return from Dubai.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli defends Arshdeep Singh on the drop catch incident



Arshdeep’s father Darshan Singh, mother, sister and uncle were at the ground on Sunday. “We could not stay there longer owing to some emergency work here, but have promised Arshdeep that we will be back for the final. We will watch Tuesday’s match against Sri Lanka on TV.”


While Arshdeep has been trolled on social media, the pacer received support from other quarters. “Arshdeep has received good support not only from his teammates, but Pakistani players as well. When we were in Dubai, the Punjab minister [for education, Gurmeet Singh Hayer] called to extend his support to our son,” Baljit Kaur signed off.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
team india pakistan asia cup rohit sharma virat kohli sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK