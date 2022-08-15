Parthiv hails Rohit for backing players enduring bad trots

Parthiv cited the example of the Indian team sticking with pacer Avesh Khan in the 4-1 T20I series triumph over the West Indies despite not-so-impressive performances in first three matches

Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel pointed out that captain Rohit Sharma is backing his players to the hilt even when they are not performing has been a standout for him. Parthiv cited the example of the Indian team sticking with pacer Avesh Khan in the 4-1 T20I series triumph over the West Indies despite not-so-impressive performances in first three matches.

“I have played under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren’t performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a man-of-the-match performance [in the fourth T20I],” said Parthiv on his YouTube channel.

