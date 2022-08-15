Breaking News
What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Parthiv hails Rohit for backing players enduring bad trots

Parthiv hails Rohit for backing players enduring bad trots

Updated on: 15 August,2022 09:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Parthiv cited the example of the Indian team sticking with pacer Avesh Khan in the 4-1 T20I series triumph over the West Indies despite not-so-impressive performances in first three matches

Parthiv hails Rohit for backing players enduring bad trots

Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel


Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel pointed out that captain Rohit Sharma is backing his players to the hilt even when they are not performing has been a standout for him. Parthiv cited the example of the Indian team sticking with pacer Avesh Khan in the 4-1 T20I series triumph over the West Indies despite not-so-impressive performances in first three matches.


“I have played under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren’t performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a man-of-the-match performance [in the fourth T20I],” said Parthiv on his YouTube channel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


parthiv patel rohit sharma t20 international t20 sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK