Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Payyade Sportsfield register wins

Payyade, Sportsfield register wins

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Riding on the steady batting efforts of Kritika Yadav (54 runs) and Ayushi Singh (43 runs), Payyade scored 141-6 in 20 overs. Payyade then restricted Matunga Gym to 102-6 to clinch the win

Payyade, Sportsfield register wins

Representation pic


Payyade SC and Sportsfield CC registered victories in their first-round matches of first MCA Women’s Cricket League. Payyade defeated Matunga Gym by 39 runs at the latter’s ground on Wednesday while Sportsfield defeated Dashing Sports Club by six wickets at Cross Maidan.


Riding on the steady batting efforts of Kritika Yadav (54 runs) and Ayushi Singh (43 runs), Payyade scored 141-6 in 20 overs. Payyade then restricted Matunga Gym to 102-6 to clinch the win. 



Also read: Mumbai's budding women cricketers look forward to inaugural Women’s Premier League


Batting first, Dashing Sports Club were dismissed for 117 in 18.5 overs with Lalita Yadav scoring 30. Sportsfield’s Fatima Firdaus claimed 4-13. In reply, Sportsfield reached their target in 15.2 overs. Punam Raut and Krithika Krishnakumar scored 42 and 34 runs respectively to steer their team to victory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

matunga sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK