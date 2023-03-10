Payyade, Sportsfield register wins

Riding on the steady batting efforts of Kritika Yadav (54 runs) and Ayushi Singh (43 runs), Payyade scored 141-6 in 20 overs. Payyade then restricted Matunga Gym to 102-6 to clinch the win

Representation pic

Payyade SC and Sportsfield CC registered victories in their first-round matches of first MCA Women’s Cricket League. Payyade defeated Matunga Gym by 39 runs at the latter’s ground on Wednesday while Sportsfield defeated Dashing Sports Club by six wickets at Cross Maidan.

Riding on the steady batting efforts of Kritika Yadav (54 runs) and Ayushi Singh (43 runs), Payyade scored 141-6 in 20 overs. Payyade then restricted Matunga Gym to 102-6 to clinch the win.

Also read: Mumbai's budding women cricketers look forward to inaugural Women’s Premier League

Batting first, Dashing Sports Club were dismissed for 117 in 18.5 overs with Lalita Yadav scoring 30. Sportsfield’s Fatima Firdaus claimed 4-13. In reply, Sportsfield reached their target in 15.2 overs. Punam Raut and Krithika Krishnakumar scored 42 and 34 runs respectively to steer their team to victory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever