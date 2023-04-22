PBKS vs MI live updates: Arjun Tendulkar concedes most runs by a bowler this season

Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings in their encounter on Saturday

PBKS vs MI (Pic: @ipl/Twitter/BCCI)

Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings in their encounter on Saturday. Having made a poor start with defeats in first two matches, Mumbai Indians, who are placed sixth in the points table, have been able to bounce back impressively with wins against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings, ranked seventh in the points table, have stuttered in the absence of their regular captain and the highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is unlikely to play against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium owing to a shoulder injury.

Dhawan played a key role in PBKS making a confident start to the season but his absence has made a significant difference in the outcomes that have come along their way. Punjab Kings' fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves informed after their 24-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday that Dhawan would need another 2-3 days to attain complete fitness.

Punjab Kings have three wins to show from overall six matches but all three losses have come in their last four matches, with PBKS desperately missing the stability and firepower that Dhawan provides at the top.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer/Riley Meredith, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla,

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada/Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Toss Update

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Punjab Kings.

Confirmed Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

9:00 PM: 168/4 (17 Overs)

Arjun Tendulkar conceded 31 runs in the fifteenth over which has changed the scenario for Mumbai completely. Sam Curran is batting on 39 off 22 along with Harpreet 41 off 27 balls. Mumbai Indians bring in Cameron Green and Jofra Archer now.

8:45 PM: 118/4 (15 Overs)

Sam Curran along with Harpreet Bhatia in the middle for the Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians looking to break this partnership as both batters get going now.

8:30 PM: 89/4 (11.4 Overs)

Piyush Chawla has taken two wickets in one over, first Liam Livingstone is stumped by Ishan Kishan and then Atharva Taide 29 (17) out bowled a few balls later. Mumbai Indians putting the pressure on Punjab Kings right away.

8:20 PM: 79/2 after 8 overs

Arjun Tendulkar gets another wicket, Prabhsimran Singh departs as he is trapped LBW. Mumbai Indians bounce back with another wicket, Liam Livingstone joins Atharva in the middle now.

7:59 PM: 58/1 (6 overs)

Prabhsimran Singh is batting in fine rhythm at the moment along side Atharva Taide. Jofra Archer and Piyush Chawla will attack the stumps for MI now eyeing to break this partnership.

7:40 PM: 26/1 (3 overs)

Cameron Green gets the first wicket for Mumbai, Matthew Short caught by Piyush Chawla at mid-wicket. What a fine start for the hosts as PBKS lose their first wicket early in the powerplay.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short open the innings for Punjab Kings as Arjun Tendulkar attacks the stumps for Mumbai Indians. Jofra Archer is also back in the squad for the Mumbai Indians.