PCB backs Sri Lanka for Asia Cup despite unrest

Updated on: 17 July,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Lahore
Sri Lanka successfully hosted Australia for an all-format tour and are currently hosting Pakistan for two Tests. The women’s team also played host to India for a three-match T20I series and three ODIs as well

Pakistan players. Pic/AFP


The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said it will back Sri Lanka in hosting the Asia Cup from August 27 to September 11 despite civil and political unrest in the country. 

Sri Lanka successfully hosted Australia for an all-format tour and are currently hosting Pakistan for two Tests. The women’s team also played host to India for a three-match T20I series and three ODIs as well. 




