PCB backs Sri Lanka for Asia Cup despite unrest

Sri Lanka successfully hosted Australia for an all-format tour and are currently hosting Pakistan for two Tests. The women’s team also played host to India for a three-match T20I series and three ODIs as well

Pakistan players. Pic/AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said it will back Sri Lanka in hosting the Asia Cup from August 27 to September 11 despite civil and political unrest in the country.

Sri Lanka successfully hosted Australia for an all-format tour and are currently hosting Pakistan for two Tests. The women’s team also played host to India for a three-match T20I series and three ODIs as well.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever