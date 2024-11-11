The status of the event has been a subject of ongoing debate ever since Pakistan was awarded hosting rights for the competition in 2021

The India-Pakistan dispute regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 could potentially escalate to legal proceedings after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the prestigious tournament.

The status of the event has been a subject of ongoing debate ever since Pakistan was awarded hosting rights for the competition in 2021.

India have not played cricket on Pakistani soil since the 2008 Asia Cup, following the deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two nations after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Last year, the 2023 Asia Cup was conducted under a hybrid model, with Sri Lanka co-hosting the tournament after India declined to travel to Pakistan. All of India's matches, including the final, were held in Sri Lanka.

Recent reports have indicated that the BCCI informed the ICC that the Government of India has refused to grant permission for the Indian team to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

According to an NDTV report, Pakistan is considering legal action against India, with plans to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

While India remains resolute in its position, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has unequivocally dismissed the possibility of hosting the tournament under a hybrid model, with Dubai frequently mentioned as a potential venue for India's fixtures.

The ICC was initially scheduled to announce the competition's fixture list on November 11, but that announcement has reportedly been postponed.

Have BCCI and PCB been involved in legal disputes before?

In 2018, the PCB filed a case seeking compensation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) after India failed to honour a bilateral series against Pakistan in 2014 and 2015.

However, the DRC dismissed the case, and the PCB was ordered to pay the BCCI USD 2 million in legal costs.