PCB to take up Mohd Rizwan’s Melbourne Test dismissal with ICC

Mohammed Rizwan

After the controversial dismissal of Mohammed Rizwan in the second Test against Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take up issues pertaining to umpiring and use of technology with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

On Friday, the on-field umpire refused to give Rizwan out after Australian captain and pacer Pat Cummins appealed for a caught behind, but the home side managed to overturn the decision through the DRS. However, the Pakistan camp was less than happy about the reversal of the decision after the 'Snickometer’ showed a spike on it when the ball was just above the wrist of Rizwan.

A reliable source within the PCB said its head Zaka Ashraf had a conversation with team director Mohammed Hafeez, who conveyed some points to him about the umpiring and the use of technology during the Melbourne Test which they lost by 79 runs.

Now, the PCB is all set to raise those points with the global governing body. All rules and regulations governing cricket and the use of technology on the field is approved by the ICC Executive Board after being vetted by the MCC Cricket Committee and ICC Cricket Committee.

Hafeez was visibly upset during the post-match press conference on Friday, while stressing on the need to highlight inconsistent umpiring and the challenges of technology which had influenced the outcome of the Test.

