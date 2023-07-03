PCB writes to govt seeking ODI World Cup travel clearance

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the letter seeks advice on whether the Pakistan team is allowed to travel to India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the interior and the foreign ministry to seek an official clearance to travel to India for the ODI World Cup, set to be held later this year.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the letter seeks advice on whether the Pakistan team is allowed to travel to India. If the team is allowed, then if there are any reservations about any of the five venues for the Pakistan games and if the government wants to send a security delegation for inspection.

The report said that there is no deadline for the government to respond but the PCB will not travel without a clearance from the government.

