'Physical contact on the field is a no-no': Cricket Australia CEO

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:25 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

“Not a great look I mean you know physical contact on the cricket field is a complete no-no so it wasn’t great,” Hockley told SEN Radio

India's Virat Kohli, talks to Australia's Sam Konstas, second left, as Australia's Usman Khawaja, right, looks on during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia. Pic/AP, PTI

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Friday said there is no place for physical contact on the cricket field, following the face-off between  Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas.


“Not a great look I mean you know physical contact on the cricket field is a complete no-no so it wasn’t great,” Hockley told SEN Radio.


“I think clearly Virat in accepting the charge has taken responsibility,” he added. Konstas downplayed the incident, explaining that Kohli had accidentally bumped into him, a response Hockley considered remarkably mature.


“I actually thought Sam showed maturity beyond his years and was actually very gracious to brush it off,” Hockley said.

