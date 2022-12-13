Players are adapting to pressure: Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana also scored 13 in the Super Over to fashion the win.

Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur celebrate their win over Australia. Pic/AFP

Finishing off close games has been an achilles heel for the Indian women’s team over the years but the work put in during the last 12 months showed in side’s close win against world champions Australia, said vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana scored 79 off 49 balls as Indian women nearly pulled off their highest ever chase before both teams at tied 187. Mandhana also scored 13 in the Super Over to fashion the win.

“We haven’t come good in close games against them although we have given them a fight. Close matches are something that whole Indian team is trying to work on and it started from the Commonwealth Games semi-final. Some matches have started going our way. People are adapting to pressure and we have a lot of match-winners,” Mandhana said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Mandhana said that 45 odd runs off 25 balls is something that even one year back, she wouldn’t have envisaged that the team would be able to chase down. “If 45 is required off 25 balls, the Indian women’s team, a year back, you never knew and it might not have happened.”

