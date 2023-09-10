“The only worry I have for India is playing at home. Last time they played in India, they won. There will be huge pressure. That’s the only big obstacle in my opinion,” said de Villiers on his YouTube channel

AB de Villiers

Listen to this article Playing at home is the biggest obstacle for India: De Villiers x 00:00

South Africa batting great AB de Villiers feels India have a strong squad ahead of playing in the ODI World Cup starting next month, but believes the only worry he sees for Rohit Sharma & Co would be expectations of playing the showpiece event at home.

India, the 1983 and 2011 champions, will open their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. “I think India’s squad is incredible, really, really strong... captain Rohit, Hardik Pandya [is the] vice-captain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only worry I have for India is playing at home. Last time they played in India, they won. There will be huge pressure. That’s the only big obstacle in my opinion,” said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Quinton de Kock to retire from ODI cricket after ODI World Cup 2023

At the same time, de Villiers feels if India manage to control the expectations around them, he expects them to go a long way in the tournament.

“Forget about the pressure of the nation, that’s something you can’t control. Control what you can control. Fearless is the word I’m looking for in the Indian squad. If they can do that, they’ll go a long way and most probably lift that trophy.”

De Villiers also believes T20I batting maverick Suryakumar Yadav needs only a tiny mindset switch to crack the ODI batting code.

“It is a tiny little mind switch that he’s got to make, and he’s got all the ability and capabilities to do that. I hope he gets the opportunity in this World Cup. I’m not sure [if that will happen] yet.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever