Pope: We have different plans for Steve Smith

Updated on: 10 June,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
He made 774 runs at an average of 110.54 during the 2019 Ashes

Steve Smith

Vice-captain Ollie Pope claimed that England have come up with a different plan to combat Australia batter, Steve Smith, when the Ashes series starts next week.


Smith has an exemplary record against England. He made 774 runs at an average of 110.54 during the 2019 Ashes. England will take on Australia in the opener at Edgbaston from June 16, leaving Pope well aware of the threat.


Also Read: WTC Final: 'I really enjoy batting with Steve Smith,' says Travis Head


“There’s also a lot of talented bowlers in our changing room who have worked out ways we can challenge him—both edges as well. So I think that’s probably going to be the main thing for us. Can’t say too much but there’s probably slightly different plans this time,” Pope told British media.

