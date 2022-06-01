‘Pricey Lord’s seats going empty is embarrassing’

Michael Vaughan has termed thousands of unsold tickets at Lord’s for this summer’s opening fixture between England and New Zealand “embarrassing for the game”

Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has termed thousands of unsold tickets at Lord’s for this summer’s opening fixture between England and New Zealand “embarrassing for the game”, and added that had the tickets not been exorbitantly priced, the Home of Cricket would be packed to the rafters.

England’s opening Test against the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps—the World Test champions—from June 2, could see thousands of empty seats despite the fact that Ben Stokes begins his new era as the home team skipper and the match being designated as Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Test.

A report in The Daily Telegraph has said that 20,000 seats have gone unsold over the first four days, and quoted the Barmy Army as saying that the prohibitively high price of tickets—between 100-160 pounds—“amid the cost of living crisis” was the reason for the sluggish sale.

On Tuesday, Vaughan tweeted, “Lords not being full this week is embarrassing for the game... Try & blame the Jubilee if they want but I guarantee if tickets weren’t 100-160 pounds it would be jam packed!!! Why are they so expensive??? #Lords #ENGvNZ.”

Vaughan’s followers on social media were quick to point out the atmosphere at Lord’s as also the high price of tickets for the opening fixture as the reason for the poor sales.

