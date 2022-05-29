Breaking News
Aircraft with 22 persons, including 4 Indians, goes missing in Nepal
Consumed 'ganja' in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan Khan told NCB
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old
Women workers in UP won't work after 7 pm: Yogi govt
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pujara enjoys father-daughter time

Pujara enjoys father-daughter time

Updated on: 29 May,2022 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Pujara, who was dropped for the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, has been named in the team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England (July 1-5) in the UK

Pujara enjoys father-daughter time

Cheteshwar Pujara with daughter Aditi


ndia cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is a doting dad. He recently spent some quality time with daughter Aditi, four. On Friday, he Instagrammed this picture (right) and captioned it: “That smile. #fatherdaughtertime #daughterlove.” 

Pujara, who was dropped for the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, has been named in the team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England (July 1-5) in the UK.





cheteshwar pujara cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK