Pujara enjoys father-daughter time

Pujara, who was dropped for the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, has been named in the team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England (July 1-5) in the UK

Cheteshwar Pujara with daughter Aditi

ndia cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is a doting dad. He recently spent some quality time with daughter Aditi, four. On Friday, he Instagrammed this picture (right) and captioned it: “That smile. #fatherdaughtertime #daughterlove.”

