Punia’s 76 in vain as Australia ‘A’ beat India ‘A’ by five runs in T20 opener

After that, Australia ‘A’ lost five wickets for 42 runs, including three taken by left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque.

An excellent 76 from Priya Punia went in vain as Australia ‘A’ registered a five-run win over India ‘A’ in the T20 opener of the multi-format tour at the Allan Border Field on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, Australia ‘A’ posted 163-5. Opener Tahlia Wilson hit a 33-ball 50, while sharing a first-wicket stand of 74 with Katie Mack (39). After that, Australia ‘A’ lost five wickets for 42 runs, including three taken by left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque.

In reply, India finished at 158-6. Priya and Tanuja Kanwer (22) added 64 runs for the third wicket, before the latter was stumped by Nicole off Maitlan Brown in the 15th over. Priya hit seven fours and three sixes in her

59-ball 76.

