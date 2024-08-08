Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Punias 76 in vain as Australia A beat India A by five runs in T20 opener

Punia’s 76 in vain as Australia ‘A’ beat India ‘A’ by five runs in T20 opener

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Brisbane
IANS |

Top

After that, Australia ‘A’ lost five wickets for 42 runs, including three taken by left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque. 

Punia’s 76 in vain as Australia ‘A’ beat India ‘A’ by five runs in T20 opener

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Punia’s 76 in vain as Australia ‘A’ beat India ‘A’ by five runs in T20 opener
x
00:00

An excellent 76 from Priya Punia went in vain as Australia ‘A’ registered a five-run win over India ‘A’ in the T20 opener of the multi-format tour at the Allan Border Field on Wednesday.


Electing to bat first, Australia ‘A’ posted 163-5. Opener Tahlia Wilson hit a 33-ball 50, while sharing a first-wicket stand of 74 with Katie Mack (39). After that, Australia ‘A’ lost five wickets for 42 runs, including three taken by left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque. 



In reply, India finished at 158-6. Priya and Tanuja Kanwer (22) added 64 runs for the third wicket, before the latter was stumped by Nicole off Maitlan Brown in the 15th over. Priya hit seven fours and three sixes in her 
59-ball 76.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia india indian womens cricket team t20 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK