According to the state government, at least 37 lives have been lost due to the devastating floods

IPL franchise Punjab Kings on Thursday stepped forward to support flood-affected communities in Punjab amid the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

As part of this campaign, Punjab Kings committed a donation of Rs 33.8 lakh, which will be channelled towards providing inflatable rescue boats. These boats will aid in the evacuation of stranded families, attending to medical emergencies, and ensuring the delivery of essential supplies including clean drinking water to the hardest-hit areas.

Crucially, these rescue assets will remain stationed in Punjab even after the immediate crisis, strengthening the state’s preparedness for future disaster response efforts.

In addition to their direct financial support, the franchise has also launched a fundraising campaign on Ketto, aiming to collect Rs 2 crore by September 15.

“We are devastated to witness the suffering caused by floods across our beloved state, and we are joining hands with Hemkunt Foundation and RTI to contribute towards helping all those who are affected. Our efforts will be used in helping the victims across flood-affected regions and strengthening resilience for Sadda Punjab in the hour of need," Punjab Kings said in an official statement.

The scale of the crisis continues to unfold across Punjab. According to the state government, at least 37 lives have been lost due to the devastating floods. Over 1,655 villages have been impacted, with Gurdaspur bearing the worst of the damage, affecting 324 villages. Other severely affected districts include Amritsar (190 villages), Kapurthala (123), Hoshiarpur (121), Ferozepur (111), and Sangrur (107). In total, an estimated 1.75 lakh hectares of cropland have been submerged, dealing a significant blow to the state’s agrarian economy.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with Punjab Police deploying drones to deliver food and medical supplies to remote villages in Amritsar, including the Ajnala region. Evacuation drives are underway in flood-prone areas near the Sutlej river, and relief camps have been set up by the government to house displaced residents.

