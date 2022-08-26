Punjab Kings part ways with Kumble

The decision was taken by a board comprising multiple owners, including Preity Zinta, industrialist Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul and Kings’ chief executive officer Satish Menon, ESPNCricinfo said in a report on Thursday

Anil Kumble. Pic/AFP

After a three-year stint, IPL side Punjab Kings have decided to part ways with chief coach Anil Kumble and have reportedly approached among others Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and a former India coach to take over the role.

Kumble was appointed as chief coach ahead of the 2020 season and in charge of the team for the next three editions. The decision was taken by a board comprising multiple owners, including Preity Zinta, industrialist Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul and Kings’ chief executive officer Satish Menon, ESPNCricinfo said in a report on Thursday.

