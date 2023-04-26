He is in top form and I am sure India will benefit by his presence

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rahane, a clear asset in England, say ex-selectors x 00:00

Two former East Zone national selectors— Sambaran Banerjee and Raja Venkat—welcomed the decision to recall Ajinkya Rahane for the June 7-11 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London.

“Rahane has proved in this IPL that he still has some days left as a national player. What a comeback! When nobody could imagine his return, he made it possible. He must be in the playing XI and the team can depend on him when the ball moves around on the seaming wicket. It’s a pity Jasprit Bumrah is not in the mix because of injury,” said Banerjee, who served on the national panel in the 1990s.

Also Read: 'Well deserved King!': Ajinkya Rahane returns to India's Test squad, SKY dropped

Meanwhile, Raja Venkat, the former Bengal batsman, said: “Rahane is in the team because of his technical abilities. He is in top form and I am sure India will benefit by his presence. I must congratulate the selectors for reposing trust in him.”



Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also insisted that Rahane’s form on the domestic circuit earned him the Test recall. “Ajinkya Rahane finds himself in the WTC squad not because of his current IPL form, mind you, he was in a pretty decent form in the Ranji Trophy. He did very well for Mumbai in the domestic season,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Venkat, however, reckoned the team could have included a wrist spinner. Kuldeep Yadav was not picked and that’s probably because Axar Patel has become such a useful player with ball and bat.