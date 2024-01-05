Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rahane Pujara eyes big runs ahead of the Ranji Trophy

Rahane, Pujara eyes big runs ahead of the Ranji Trophy

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

Rahane and Pujara will hope to log in some big runs in the competition to keep their names in the selectors’ discussion

Rahane, Pujara eyes big runs ahead of the Ranji Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara

Listen to this article
Rahane, Pujara eyes big runs ahead of the Ranji Trophy
x
00:00

Bright dreams of a new journey, desperation to stage a comeback and desire to rediscover old glory will be the dominant themes of this season’s Ranji Trophy that begins at various centres across the country from today. 


Also Read: It's my time bags feature event


No one will be more in focus than the two 35-year-old veterans—Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane and Saurashtra’s Cheteshwar Pujara, whose Test careers are now in doldrums. Rahane and Pujara will hope to log in some big runs in the competition to keep their names in the selectors’ discussion.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane cheteshwar pujara saurashtra mumbai ranji team ranji trophy sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK