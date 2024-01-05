Rahane, Pujara eyes big runs ahead of the Ranji Trophy

Rahane and Pujara will hope to log in some big runs in the competition to keep their names in the selectors’ discussion

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara

Bright dreams of a new journey, desperation to stage a comeback and desire to rediscover old glory will be the dominant themes of this season’s Ranji Trophy that begins at various centres across the country from today.

No one will be more in focus than the two 35-year-old veterans—Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane and Saurashtra’s Cheteshwar Pujara, whose Test careers are now in doldrums. Rahane and Pujara will hope to log in some big runs in the competition to keep their names in the selectors’ discussion.

