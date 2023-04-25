Mumbai captain gets recalled in India’s Test squad for June 7-11 World Test Championship final at The Oval

Ajinkya Rahane (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Rahane’s big English Test x 00:00

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the team for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia which has Ajinkya Rahane in it.

Mumbai’s Rahane has taken the IPL by storm with his aggressive batting for Chennai Super Kings and the skipper of the franchise MS Dhoni seems to have had a big role to play in that.

Rohit Sharma, the India captain and pacer Shardul Thakur are the other Mumbai players in the 15-man squad to play the Australians for Test glory at The Oval from June 7 to 11.

June 12 is the reserve day, according to a BCCI release.

Also Read: 'Well deserved King!': Ajinkya Rahane returns to India's Test squad, SKY dropped

Rahane last played a Test in January 2022 - against South Africa at Newlands.

It is to be seen if Rahane plays in the XI at The Oval or whether the think-tank will recall KL Rahul in the XI after he was dropped for his low scores in the Nagpur and Delhi Tests of the last home series against Australia.

Rahane has played 15 Tests in England and has scored 729 runs with one century - at Lord’s during his first Test tour of the UK in 2014. India won the Test although they lost the series. He also has the experience of playing county cricket in England.