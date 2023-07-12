Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rahanes message for Yashasvi Just express yourself

Rahane’s message for Yashasvi: 'Just express yourself'

Updated on: 12 July,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Dominica
PTI |

Top

“My message to him will be just express yourself through your batting. Don’t think too much about International cricket. It’s all about going out in the middle and playing your game,” added the experienced India batsman, a veteran of 83 Tests

Rahane’s message for Yashasvi: 'Just express yourself'

Ajinkya Rahane

Listen to this article
Rahane’s message for Yashasvi: 'Just express yourself'
x
00:00

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was effusive in his praise for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is likely to make his debut at No. 3 for India. “Firstly, I am really happy for him [Jaiswal]. He’s a really exciting talent. He has done exceptionally well in the domestic cricket for Mumbai and then in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. Most importantly, the way he is batting in red ball. He did well in the Duleep Trophy last year. His numbers are really good,” Rahane told reporters here on Monday. 


Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane on his Test comeback at 35: 'What do you mean by this age?'


“My message to him will be just express yourself through your batting. Don’t think too much about International cricket. It’s all about going out in the middle and playing your game,” added the experienced India batsman, a veteran of 83 Tests.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ajinkya rahane Yashasvi Jaiswal India vs West Indies Ind vs WI 2023 test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK