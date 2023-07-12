“My message to him will be just express yourself through your batting. Don’t think too much about International cricket. It’s all about going out in the middle and playing your game,” added the experienced India batsman, a veteran of 83 Tests

Ajinkya Rahane

Listen to this article Rahane’s message for Yashasvi: 'Just express yourself' x 00:00

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was effusive in his praise for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is likely to make his debut at No. 3 for India. “Firstly, I am really happy for him [Jaiswal]. He’s a really exciting talent. He has done exceptionally well in the domestic cricket for Mumbai and then in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. Most importantly, the way he is batting in red ball. He did well in the Duleep Trophy last year. His numbers are really good,” Rahane told reporters here on Monday.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane on his Test comeback at 35: 'What do you mean by this age?'

ADVERTISEMENT

“My message to him will be just express yourself through your batting. Don’t think too much about International cricket. It’s all about going out in the middle and playing your game,” added the experienced India batsman, a veteran of 83 Tests.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever