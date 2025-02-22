Breaking News
Rahul Dravid teams up with son Anvay to play in KSCA 3rd Division

Updated on: 22 February,2025 04:17 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Anvay is a wicketkeeper-batter, while Samit, the elder son of Dravid, is a pace-bowling all-rounder

Rahul Dravid teams up with son Anvay to play in KSCA 3rd Division

Photo: AFP/PTI

Rahul Dravid teams up with son Anvay to play in KSCA 3rd Division
Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday padded up with his son Anvay to play for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in a Third Division (Group I) match for the Nassur Memorial Shield.


Dravid senior, who came to bat at No 6, made 10 off eight balls with a boundary but Anvay scored 58 off 60 balls with eight fours as Vijaya amassed 345 for seven against Young Lions Club.


Swapnil was the top run-getter for the club with a 50-ball 107 with 12 fours and four sixes.


Anvay is a wicketkeeper-batter, while Samit, the elder son of Dravid, is a pace-bowling all-rounder.

AG Aditya took four wickets (4/60) for the Young Lions.

Dravid, who was in Guwahati for the Rajasthan Royals’ pre-season camp, returned to the city a couple of days ago.

There are several instances of father-son duo playing in the same match at various levels such as WG Grace-Grace Jr, Lala-Surinder Amarnath, Dennis-Adam Lillee, Denis-Heath Streak, Shivnarine-Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Ian-Liam Botham among others.

(With agency inputs)

