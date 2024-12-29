Rahul Dravid's younger son Anvay takes home two major cricket awards

As a wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay put up a stellar performance, amassing 357 runs in just five matches at an impressive average of 45

Anvay Dravid (Pic: @IDCForum/X)

Anvay Dravid, the younger son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, marked an exceptional achievement at the KSCA Annual Awards on Saturday, bagging top honours in two categories.

The 16-year-old was recognised as the highest run-scorer in the 2023-24 Vijay Merchant Trophy, one of India's premier under-16 cricket tournaments. As a wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay put up a stellar performance, amassing 357 runs in just five matches at an impressive average of 45. His contribution to the team was pivotal, with four half-centuries, showcasing his consistency and technical prowess in the competition.

In addition to his success in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Anvay also claimed the title of highest run-scorer in the under-14 state league while playing for the Vijaya Cricket Club. His all-round performance in the tournament helped him bag another award, further cementing his reputation as one of Karnataka’s most promising young cricketers. His achievements at such a young age have already drawn comparisons with his father Rahul, who is known for his impeccable technique and contributions to Indian cricket over the years.

Meanwhile, opening batter Prakhar Chaturvedi also received accolades for his extraordinary performance in the 2023-24 Cooch Behar Trophy. This tournament, which saw Karnataka emerge victorious over Mumbai to claim their first-ever title, was marked by Chaturvedi’s record-breaking feat.

The young batter etched his name in history by becoming the first player to score a quadruple-century in a final. In the championship clash against Mumbai in Shimoga, Chaturvedi played a remarkable unbeaten knock of 404 runs, breaking a 24-year-old record previously held by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who had scored 358 in a Cooch Behar final.

Chaturvedi’s innings was the highlight of his excellent tournament, where he accumulated 795 runs in eight matches, averaging a stellar 79.50. Along with his quadruple century, he also registered two centuries and a fifty, showcasing his adaptability and temperament across different match situations.

Chaturvedi’s record-breaking performance not only helped Karnataka secure the title but also placed him firmly on the radar of selectors for future national opportunities.

