Rain forces Team India to hit indoor nets

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:19 AM IST  |  Port of Spain (Trinidad)
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan alongwith other batters spent some time at the nets, while young pacer Arshdeep Singh rolled his arms at the indoor training facility as rain lashed parts of Trinidad

Shikhar Dhawan of India talks to the media one day before the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Pic/AFP


With rain playing spoil sport, Team India were forced to train indoors ahead of the first ODI against West Indies.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan alongwith other batters spent some time at the nets, while young pacer Arshdeep Singh rolled his arms at the indoor training facility as rain lashed parts of Trinidad.

