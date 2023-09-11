Only just returning to competitive play after back surgery, this latest setback could have greater ramifications with the World Cup only 25 days away.

Ground staff cover the Colombo pitch yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan tie moves into reserve day x 00:00

A dramatic start by India was matched by a sustained assault from the rain gods, forcing their Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan to be carried over to Monday’s hastily organised reserve day. India will resume their innings at 147 for two after 24.1 overs, weather permitting.

Sunday was a day of drama at the R Premadasa Stadium, starting with a late switch to India’s playing XI caused by back spasms to Shreyas Iyer shortly before the toss. Only just returning to competitive play after back surgery, this latest setback could have greater ramifications with the World Cup only 25 days away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unaffected by this unexpected development, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on a sensational exhibition of ball-striking upon being put in by Babar Azam. Plenty of talk in the lead-up to the game had revolved around Shaheen Shah Afridi’s hold over India’s top order, but the captain and his opening partner systematically dismantled the threat of the left-arm swing bowler.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Empty stands not good sings for cricket's EL Classico

Rohit started the carnage in the first over with a whipped six over long-leg for six, then ceded centrestage to Gill, who went into overdrive with three fours each in Afridi’s next two overs. Along the way, he became the first batsman to hit six fours off Afridi in an ODI innings, primarily responsible for the latter’s unflattering first-spell figures of 3-0-31-0.

For the first 10 overs, India dealt in boundaries; at the end of the first Powerplay, they were 61 without loss, punctuated by 12 fours, a six and just three singles. Indeed, Rohit’s first non-boundary came off his 31st delivery, Pakistan rocked by the ferocity with which India came at them even if Naseem Shah repeatedly beat Rohit outside the off-stump with late seam movement.

Having watched Gill elicit the oohs and the aahs from a disappointing crowd, Rohit changed gears after the first Powerplay. The introduction of leg-spinner Shadab Khan saw a surfeit of long-hops that the six-loving Rohit deposited over deep mid-wicket; the third of those sixes took him to his half-century, just moments after Gill had reached that milestone, and for the second time in as many games, India’s openers had realised three-figures for the opening wicket.

Like in the first match against Pakistan, a break proved Rohit’s undoing. If it was a rain interruption last week, the drinks interval did the trick for Pakistan this time, a checked half-drive off Shadab finding long-off. One wicket led to two with Gill undone by Afridi’s off-cutter and holing out to cover.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, only drafted in because of Iyer’s injury, carried on unruffled when the heavens opened up with a vengeance. After multiple inspections, the umpires were just about contemplating a 9:00 pm resumption when it started pelting again, forcing the evening’s entertainment to be called off.

Brief scores

India 147-2 in 24.1 overs (S Gill 58, R Sharma 56) v Pakistan (Match moved to reserve day)