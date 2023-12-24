Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Four held for looting Rs 10 lakh from shop employee
Mumbai Police arrest man from Kurla for selling counterfeit branded clothes
Power theft case against 36 consumers in Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra: Man, daughter feared drowned in creek in Thane; search underway
Shiv Sena (UBT) stands behind Congress leader Sunil Kedar: Sanjay Raut
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rain threat on Day 1 not much spin on offer says curator

Rain threat on Day 1, not much spin on offer, says curator

Updated on: 24 December,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Centurion
PTI |

Top

“Temperature will be super low, like 20 degrees. The temperature is now 34 and it will drop to 20. I don’t know what conditions will be like, whether we will get play on Day 1,” Bloy told PTI after his regular inspection

Rain threat on Day 1, not much spin on offer, says curator

SuperSport Park stadium ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, in Centurion. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rain threat on Day 1, not much spin on offer, says curator
x
00:00

Batters could be in for some challenging times with the Supersport Park track expected to aid the fast bowlers as a rain threat looms large over the opening Test between India and South Africa, curator Bryan Bloy said on Saturday.


“Temperature will be super low, like 20 degrees. The temperature is now 34 and it will drop to 20. I don’t know what conditions will be like, whether we will get play on Day 1,” Bloy told PTI after his regular inspection. “Hopefully we will get some play and it will be cool on Day 3. I don’t know how much turn will be available.”
The opening Test begins on December 26. “The wicket is quite green and we have got two more days and it’s hot. With a bit more rolling, it would lose a bit more colour, but I am happy that there is a thin even coverage of grass. Looks good,” said Bloy.


Also Read: 'Tough' cricket on show


However, there could be some bad news for Ravichandran Ashwin as Bloy isn’t sure how much purchase spinners would get in case of rain. “That will be tricky, because you are seeing a forecast on Day 1 and 2. It looks awful. The sun is out for four days and so there will be some purchase for spinners, offer turn and bounce, with weather forecast, I don’t know how accurate it will be as there will be lot of rain,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

South Africa vs India test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK