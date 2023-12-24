Rain threat on Day 1, not much spin on offer, says curator

“Temperature will be super low, like 20 degrees. The temperature is now 34 and it will drop to 20. I don’t know what conditions will be like, whether we will get play on Day 1,” Bloy told PTI after his regular inspection

SuperSport Park stadium ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, in Centurion. Pic/PTI

Batters could be in for some challenging times with the Supersport Park track expected to aid the fast bowlers as a rain threat looms large over the opening Test between India and South Africa, curator Bryan Bloy said on Saturday.

“Temperature will be super low, like 20 degrees. The temperature is now 34 and it will drop to 20. I don’t know what conditions will be like, whether we will get play on Day 1,” Bloy told PTI after his regular inspection. “Hopefully we will get some play and it will be cool on Day 3. I don’t know how much turn will be available.”

The opening Test begins on December 26. “The wicket is quite green and we have got two more days and it’s hot. With a bit more rolling, it would lose a bit more colour, but I am happy that there is a thin even coverage of grass. Looks good,” said Bloy.

However, there could be some bad news for Ravichandran Ashwin as Bloy isn’t sure how much purchase spinners would get in case of rain. “That will be tricky, because you are seeing a forecast on Day 1 and 2. It looks awful. The sun is out for four days and so there will be some purchase for spinners, offer turn and bounce, with weather forecast, I don’t know how accurate it will be as there will be lot of rain,” he said.

