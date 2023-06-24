Suresh Raina opens restaurant in Amsterdam

The cricket stalwart aims to bring flavours from different parts of India to Europe.

Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has opened a restaurant in Amsterdam bearing his family name, Raina.

He wrote on Instagram: “Drumroll, please! Get ready for a culinary explosion like never before! I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes centrestage!” The cricket stalwart aims to bring flavours from different parts of India to Europe.

Meanwhile, his wife Priyanka hailed her hubby on his new endeavour. She Instagrammed this picture (right) and wrote: “It fills my heart with joy to see him follow his dreams. I couldn’t be prouder of my husband and his incredible endeavour.”