Updated on: 19 March,2025 10:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rajasthan made significant acquisitions to boost their squad depth, securing Jofra Archer and Nitish Rana

Photo: AFP

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues
Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2025 with renewed ambition, determined to claim their second title. After a promising start in IPL 2024 that ended in disappointment, the franchise made key adjustments during the mega auction to strengthen its squad and address critical gaps. The inability to capitalize on early success has only fueled their resolve to go all the way this season.


Sanju Samson will continue as captain, but the biggest strategic shift comes with the appointment of Rahul Dravid as head coach. Dravid’s arrival marks a new era for the Royals, with an emphasis on mental resilience and tactical consistency. The core squad remains intact, with key players like Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel continuing to play vital roles.


Rajasthan also made significant acquisitions to boost their squad depth, securing Jofra Archer and Nitish Rana. Archer’s express pace adds firepower to the bowling attack, while Rana strengthens the batting lineup, providing flexibility across both the top and middle order.


Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025: Schedule

No

Date

Day

Time

Opposition

Venue

1

Mar 23

Sun

3:30

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad

2

Mar 26

Wed

7:30

Kolkata Knight Riders

Guwahati

3

Mar 30

Sun

7:30

Chennai Super Kings

Guwahati

4

Apr 5

Sat

7:30

Punjab Kings

New Chandigarh

5

Apr 9

Wed

7:30

Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad

6

Apr 13

Sun

3:30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jaipur

7

Apr 16

Wed

7:30

Delhi Capitals

Delhi

8

Apr 19

Sat

7:30

Lucknow Super Giants

Jaipur

9

Apr 24

Thu

7:30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bengaluru

10

Apr 28

Mon

7:30

Gujarat Titans

Jaipur

11

May 1

Thu

7:30

Mumbai Indians

Jaipur

12

May 4

Sun

3:30

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata

13

May 12

Mon

3:30

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai

14

May 16

Fri

7:30

Punjab Kings

Jaipur

