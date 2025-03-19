Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

Rajasthan made significant acquisitions to boost their squad depth, securing Jofra Archer and Nitish Rana
Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2025 with renewed ambition, determined to claim their second title. After a promising start in IPL 2024 that ended in disappointment, the franchise made key adjustments during the mega auction to strengthen its squad and address critical gaps. The inability to capitalize on early success has only fueled their resolve to go all the way this season.
Sanju Samson will continue as captain, but the biggest strategic shift comes with the appointment of Rahul Dravid as head coach. Dravid’s arrival marks a new era for the Royals, with an emphasis on mental resilience and tactical consistency. The core squad remains intact, with key players like Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel continuing to play vital roles.
Rajasthan also made significant acquisitions to boost their squad depth, securing Jofra Archer and Nitish Rana. Archer’s express pace adds firepower to the bowling attack, while Rana strengthens the batting lineup, providing flexibility across both the top and middle order.
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025: Schedule
|
No
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Opposition
|
Venue
|
1
|
Mar 23
|
Sun
|
3:30
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Hyderabad
|
2
|
Mar 26
|
Wed
|
7:30
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Guwahati
|
3
|
Mar 30
|
Sun
|
7:30
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Guwahati
|
4
|
Apr 5
|
Sat
|
7:30
|
Punjab Kings
|
New Chandigarh
|
5
|
Apr 9
|
Wed
|
7:30
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Ahmedabad
|
6
|
Apr 13
|
Sun
|
3:30
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|
Jaipur
|
7
|
Apr 16
|
Wed
|
7:30
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Delhi
|
8
|
Apr 19
|
Sat
|
7:30
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Jaipur
|
9
|
Apr 24
|
Thu
|
7:30
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|
Bengaluru
|
10
|
Apr 28
|
Mon
|
7:30
|
Gujarat Titans
|
Jaipur
|
11
|
May 1
|
Thu
|
7:30
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Jaipur
|
12
|
May 4
|
Sun
|
3:30
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Kolkata
|
13
|
May 12
|
Mon
|
3:30
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Chennai
|
14
|
May 16
|
Fri
|
7:30
|
Punjab Kings
|
Jaipur