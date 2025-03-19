Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

Rajasthan made significant acquisitions to boost their squad depth, securing Jofra Archer and Nitish Rana

Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2025 with renewed ambition, determined to claim their second title. After a promising start in IPL 2024 that ended in disappointment, the franchise made key adjustments during the mega auction to strengthen its squad and address critical gaps. The inability to capitalize on early success has only fueled their resolve to go all the way this season.

Sanju Samson will continue as captain, but the biggest strategic shift comes with the appointment of Rahul Dravid as head coach. Dravid’s arrival marks a new era for the Royals, with an emphasis on mental resilience and tactical consistency. The core squad remains intact, with key players like Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel continuing to play vital roles.

Rajasthan also made significant acquisitions to boost their squad depth, securing Jofra Archer and Nitish Rana. Archer’s express pace adds firepower to the bowling attack, while Rana strengthens the batting lineup, providing flexibility across both the top and middle order.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025: Schedule

No Date Day Time Opposition Venue 1 Mar 23 Sun 3:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2 Mar 26 Wed 7:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Guwahati 3 Mar 30 Sun 7:30 Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 4 Apr 5 Sat 7:30 Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 5 Apr 9 Wed 7:30 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 6 Apr 13 Sun 3:30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jaipur 7 Apr 16 Wed 7:30 Delhi Capitals Delhi 8 Apr 19 Sat 7:30 Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur 9 Apr 24 Thu 7:30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 10 Apr 28 Mon 7:30 Gujarat Titans Jaipur 11 May 1 Thu 7:30 Mumbai Indians Jaipur 12 May 4 Sun 3:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 13 May 12 Mon 3:30 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 14 May 16 Fri 7:30 Punjab Kings Jaipur