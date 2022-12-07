×
Ramesh Powar shifted to NCA, Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed women’s batting coach

Updated on: 07 December,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
While no head coach was named, former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who has been a part of Indian men’s pathway teams (A and U-19), has been appointed as the new batting coach ahead of the home series against Australia, starting December 9 in Mumbai

Ramesh Powar and Hrishikesh Kanitkar


With only two months left for the Women’s T20 World Cup, the BCCI on Tuesday shunted head coach Ramesh Powar to the National Cricket Academy as a part of its “restructuring module”. 


While no head coach was named, former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who has been a part of Indian men’s pathway teams (A and U-19), has been appointed as the new batting coach ahead of the home series against Australia, starting December 9 in Mumbai.



Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the senior women’s team will join VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy and will switch to men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI,” the BCCI stated in a release.


“The BCCI on Monday [Tuesday] announced the appointment of Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s cricket team. Mr. Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai,” it further stated.

Commenting on his appointment, Kanitkar said: “I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. This team is ready for the challenge ahead. We’ve a few marquee events coming up and it’s going to be exciting.” 

Powar termed his experience coaching women’s team as “enriching.” “Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future,” he said.

